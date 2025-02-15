Mets say Kodai Senga looked good in live BP coming off an injury-shortened season

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga threw live batting practice on Saturday and the team was encouraged by his performance coming off an injury-shortened season. Senga was limited to one start in July during the 2024 regular season because of shoulder and calf injuries after going into the year as the projected No. 1 starter. He returned in the playoffs and struggled, posting a 12.60 ERA in two games he started and one relief appearance. Senga was 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts in 2023, when he was an All-Star and runner-up for NL Rookie of the year.

