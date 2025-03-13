Mets’ Jeff McNeil to open season on injured list with oblique strain

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets All-Star infielder Jeff McNeil will open the season on the injured list because of a strained right oblique. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says the 2022 big league batting champion has a low grade strain. McNeil won’t participate in baseball activities for a week to 10 days and likely will be sidelined for three to four weeks. The 32-year-old McNeil hit .238 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs last year. He played the majority of the season at second base, but also played both corner outfield positions.

