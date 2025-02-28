Mets infielder Nick Madrigal’s fractured left shoulder could sideline him for the entire 2025 season

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal could miss the entire 2025 season with a fractured left shoulder. Manager Carlos Mendoza says Madrigal needs surgery to repair the shoulder, which the player injured on Sunday when he fell to the ground after throwing a ball to first base. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury, with Mendoza saying at the time that Madrigal would likely be out for an extended period. The club immediately placed Madrigal on the 60-day injured list and acquired Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

