Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocates non-throwing shoulder in spring game against Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals. Madrigal is fighting for a roster spot with the Mets, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss after the injury to his left shoulder. The 27-year-old was playing shortstop and charged a grounder up the middle, firing to first base before falling to the grass. He’ll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to MLB.com.

