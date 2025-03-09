Mets catcher Alvarez is out 6-8 weeks with a fractured left hand that needs surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has a fractured hamate bone in his left hand that will require surgery. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Alvarez sustained the injury Saturday during live batting practice and that he’d have surgery Monday. Mendoza added that the injury would keep Alvarez out for six to eight weeks.

