Mets and lefty reliever A.J. Minter agree to 2-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Turning their attention to the bullpen, the New York Mets have agreed with free agent left-hander A.J. Minter on a two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Multiple media outlets reported Minter would be guaranteed $22 million and could opt out of the contract following the 2025 season. The 31-year-old Minter has spent his entire eight-year major league career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, going 24-29 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves in 384 relief appearances. He was 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 39 games last year before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.

