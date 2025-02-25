Mets acquire outfielder Alexander Canario from the Cubs for cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Hit hard by injuries early in spring training, the New York Mets added some depth Monday night when they acquired outfielder Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash. Canario, who turns 25 in May, made his major league debut for the Cubs in September 2023. He is 12 for 42 with two homers, eight RBIs and an .857 OPS in 21 career games over the past two seasons. The right-handed hitter was designated for assignment last week when Chicago signed veteran infielder Justin Turner. In a corresponding move, the Mets placed backup infielder Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with a broken left shoulder.

