Messi-led Inter Miami unveils 5-match, 4-country preseason trip

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is getting another preseason tour with Inter Miami. The club has announced three matches in South America and Central America. Inter Miami opens that swing with a game against Peruvian champion Club Universitario de Deportes in Lima on Jan. 29. From there, the club goes to Panama City to take on Sporting San Miguelito on Feb. 2, followed by a trip to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, for a Feb. 8 match against Club Deportivo Olimpia. Inter Miami will also play Mexican power Club America in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, and close the exhibition slate in Tampa against MLS rival Orlando City on Feb. 14.

