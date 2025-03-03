Messi leads renewed Argentina against Uruguay and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has announced a preliminary list of 33 players led by Lionel Messi for World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil. Striker Claudio Echeverri, who has just joined Manchester City after having played in the South American Under-20 championships, is among the bright young talents selected in the squad announced Sunday. Other players who are not yet 21 include Nicolás Paz, Benjamín Domínguez and Santiago Castro.

