Mercedes’ Russell believes McLaren capable of dominating F1 but doubts it

SHANGHAI (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell believes McLaren could win every race this year and suggested its pace advantage is “bigger than Red Bull has ever had.” McLaren’s Lando Norris won from pole last weekend in the season-opening race in Australia. Russell was eight seconds behind and says McLaren’s “car is definitely capable of winning every race.” But he adds he doubted McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri can match Max Verstappen’s metronomic performance. Piastri also had his doubts about a dominating season. He says, ”We’ll go to different tracks where we will struggle more. That’s for sure.”

