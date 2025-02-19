Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli says Lewis Hamilton told him to enjoy himself in F1

LONDON (AP) — As an 18-year-old rookie taking over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s spot at Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli is having an introduction to Formula 1 unlike any other. Fortunately, he’s had some advice from Hamilton. Antonelli says Hamilton recommended that he enjoy the experience and not worry about “external circumstances”. Antonelli prefers to be called “the next Mercedes driver” rather than the seven-time champion’s replacement. Hamilton nearly won the title in an historic rookie season for McLaren in 2007 that Antonelli hopes to use as a model.

