Mercedes driver George Russell is fastest on final day of F1 preseason testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — George Russell has posted the fastest time on the final day of Formula 1 preseason testing in Bahrain after the afternoon session was briefly interrupted when a shuttle bus drove on the track. The Mercedes driver ended F1’s three days of testing by beating Max Verstappen, who was 0.021 of a second off the pace at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday. In a bizarre scene early in the afternoon session, testing was halted when a white bus drove slowly on a runoff area of the track. The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

