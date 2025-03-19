Men’s March Madness by the numbers: No. 16 seeds are 2-154. So, yes, we’re saying there’s a chance

The first two days of the NCAA Tournament are for the little guys, also known as No. 16 seeds. Teams from under-the-radar conferences that have rarely, if ever, experienced March Madness get to test themselves against No. 1 seeds. Usually the matchups devolve into blowouts. But not always. Maryland-Baltimore County knocked out No. 1 overall seed Virginia 74-54 in 2018 for the first-ever victory in 136 attempts for a No. 16. In 2023, Fairleigh Dickinson took down Purdue 63-58. No. 16s are 2-154 all-time.

