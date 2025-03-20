Memphis will be without Tyrese Hunter to open the NCAA Tournament

SEATTLE (AP) — Memphis won’t be at full strength going into Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Colorado State with Tyrese Hunter still out with the left foot injury he suffered during the AAC semifinals. Hunter told reporters he would not be playing and he spent the Tigers’ open practice period on the bench in a walking boot. Hunter did not appear in Memphis’ AAC championship win over UAB after getting injured in the semifinal against Tulane.

