Memphis QB Seth Henigan equals AAC record with 104th career TD pass close to home in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan has thrown his 104th career touchdown pass to match the American Athletic Conference record. Henigan equaled the mark with his second TD pass Tuesday night in the Frisco Bowl against West Virginia. His 18-yard TD to DeMeer Blankumsee with 55 seconds left in the first half was his 25th this season. Henigan is the only current four-year FBS starting QB to do that at the same school. Clayton Tune threw 104 TD passes for Houston from 2018-22.

