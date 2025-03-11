Memphis guard Haggerty and Tigers coach Hardaway headline American Athletic Conference honors

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Memphis sophomore guard PJ Haggerty has been named the American Athletic Conference player of the year, and Penny Hardaway tabbed as the top coach in a vote by his peers after the 16th-ranked Tigers won the league’s regular-season title. The league also recognized the late South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim as an honorary coach of the year. Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the AAC’s regular-season championship last year, unexpectedly died in October. Memphis forward Dain Dainja, a transfer from Illinois, was named the league’s newcomer of the year. The awards announced Tuesday were determined by a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches.

