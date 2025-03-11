Memphis guard Haggerty and Tigers coach Hardaway headline American Athletic Conference honors

By The Associated Press
Memphis guard PJ Haggerty cuts a piece of net as the team celebrate their American Athletic Conference regular season championship following an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nikki Boertman]

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Memphis sophomore guard PJ Haggerty has been named the American Athletic Conference player of the year, and Penny Hardaway tabbed as the top coach in a vote by his peers after the 16th-ranked Tigers won the league’s regular-season title. The league also recognized the late South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim as an honorary coach of the year. Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the AAC’s regular-season championship last year, unexpectedly died in October. Memphis forward Dain Dainja, a transfer from Illinois, was named the league’s newcomer of the year. The awards announced Tuesday were determined by a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches.

