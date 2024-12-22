Mellott leads Montana State over South Dakota 31-17 to reach FCS championship game

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Montana State to a 31-17 victory over South Dakota on Saturday and a berth in the FCS championship game. The top-seeded Bobcats will play No. 2 seed North Dakota State in the title game Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas. The Bison beat South Dakota State 28-21 earlier Saturday. NDSU defeated Montana State 38-10 for the 2021 championship. The Bobcats’ only FCS title came in 1984 when they beat Louisiana Tech 19-6. Mellott scored on a 41-yard TD run for a 31-14 lead early in the third quarter.

