Meet the Madring: New Formula 1 circuit in Madrid gets a name

MADRID (AP) — The new Formula 1 track in Madrid will be called the Madring. The new venue is due to bring F1 to the Spanish capital from next year with a circuit laid out around an area of exhibition halls near Madrid’s main airport, using a mix of existing roads and purpose-built sections of track. Organizers have signed a decade-long contract with F1 through 2035. The choice of Madring echoes the likes of Austria’s Red Bull Ring and Hungary’s Hungaroring, both regular fixtures on the F1 calendar.

