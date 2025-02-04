Medics attend to person who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a man who collapsed courtside Monday night before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.

The teams were preparing for the opening tip when attention turned to the courtside seats.

Medics were working on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms and the game was delayed.

The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes. There was no immediate update on his status.

The game started after a 45-minute delay.

Medical personnel wheel a man off of the court after he collapsed before an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill

