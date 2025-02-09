Media Row has evolved from 1 radio station broadcasting live in a hotel to a mecca of media

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rob Gronkowski scarfed down some chicken wings. Marshall Faulk brought the gumbo and beignets. David Njoku walked around shirtless. It was another wild scene on the Super Bowl Media Row this week where more than 150 radio and television stations broadcast their shows and live segments from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There are 6,414 media members accredited to cover the game and related events leading up to it, the most ever for a Super Bowl. Many of them piled into the convention center for a spectacle that began from one radio station broadcasting live inside a local hotel in Minneapolis in 1992.

