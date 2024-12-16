McVay, Rams aren’t expecting Aaron Donald to come out of retirement, and they don’t intend to ask

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are not expecting Aaron Donald to come out of retirement to join their playoff push, and coach Sean McVay says he would feel uncomfortable even asking. When McVay was asked Monday whether he anticipated any possibility of a comeback, he made it clear he doesn’t expect it. He also said he wouldn’t even initiate that conversation with Donald, who retired last March. Rams fans have been irrationally hoping for a comeback by Donald ever since he stepped away from the game at just 32 years old while still apparently at the peak of his formidable talents.

