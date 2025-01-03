McQueen and Moore lead Clemson women to 69-58 win over No. 20 California

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Loyal McQueen scored 18 points, Mia Moore added 14 and Clemson defeated No. 20 California 69-58. The Tigers had the 15th lead change in the midst of a 7-0 run in the third quarter with Anya Poole’s three-point play making it 47-42. Moore then scored the first seven points of a 12-0 run to close the quarter for a 61-46 lead entering the fourth. Clemson scored 23 points off 15 Cal turnovers and only had 10 giveaways for five points. Ioanna Krimili had 18 points for the Golden Bears. McQueen scored the last four points of the first quarter to give Clemson a 17-15 lead and then beat the buzzer with a layup to end the second quarter and the Tigers led 36-35 at the break.

