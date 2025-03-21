McNeese’s Will Wade calls his team ‘selfish’ in the best possible way. Purdue up next for Cowboys

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — McNeese is no longer an NCAA Tournament underdog after knocking off Clemson in the first round. Next up for the 12th-seeded Cowboys is fourth-seeded Purdue. Coach Matt Painter’s veteran Boilermakers squad has experienced the highs and lows of March Madness. Purdue lost to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson two years ago and then made it to the national championship game last year. McNeese coach Will Wade says his players have found a way to incorporate their selfish desires into the team’s needs. The Cowboys are coming off their first March Madness victory.

