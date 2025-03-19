McNeese State’s Will Wade confirms he’s been in contact with NC State about its coaching job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — McNeese State coach Will Wade knows his name is in the mix during the college basketball coaching carousel. And unlike some coaches during this time of year, he’s not being coy talking about it. Asked Wednesday if he or his agent had been in contact with N.C. State about its opening, the second-year McNeese State coach confirmed that he had been. Though he didn’t elaborate on the extent of his contact with N.C. State, Wade name has since been linked to the Wolfpack job and other schools after finishing up his second straight 20-win season at McNeese that ended with an NCAA tourney berth.

