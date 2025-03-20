McNeese social media star student manager has made it to NCAA tourney court — on socks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A student manager for McNeese is making the most of the Cowboys’ latest appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Amir Khan has been one of the early viral sensations of March Madness, attracting attention for toting a boom box and rapping on social media videos to hype up the team. He was featured on TV as McNeese played Clemson in the first round of the West Region. McNeese cheerleaders and one of its players — Sincere Parker — were wearing socks with Khan’s face on them.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.