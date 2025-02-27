McNeely’s 27 points sparks Virginia outburst in Cavaliers’ 83-75 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting — including 4 for 7 from 3-point range — and Virginia blunted Wake Forest’s repeated comeback attempts beating the Demon Deacons 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Dai Dai Ames scored 14 points, Andrew Rohde 13 and reserve Jacob Cofie 12 for the Cavaliers who shot 55.8% (29 for 52). The win marked Virginia’s highest scoring point total of the season.

Hunter Sallis scored 25 points, Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points and Efton Reid III 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Virginia led 31-26 before Rohde’s jump shot with 3:07 left before halftime triggered a 13-7 scoring burst by the Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC) and they went to the break up 44-33.

The Demon Deacons (19-9, 11-6) emerged from halftime and whittled their deficit to 55-50 when Hildreth made a jumper with 12:05 remaining. Virginia pushed its lead back to double figures over the next two-and-a-half minutes with a 10-4 burst to make it 65-54.

Sallis had a three-point play and made a pair of free throws at the end of a 10-1 Wake Forest run to get within 66-64 with 6:52 left but the Demon Deacons never got closer.

Virginia reeled off a 13-4 run over the next four-and-a-half minutes to seal the win.

Virginia hosts 13th-ranked Clemson on Saturday. Wake Forest hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

