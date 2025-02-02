McMillian’s 2 free throws in OT send No. 22 Texas Tech past No. 6 Houston 82-81

HOUSTON (AP) — Chance McMillian had 23 points including two free throws with 16 seconds left in overtime as No. 22 Texas Tech won its sixth straight, 82-81 over No. 6 Houston on Saturday night.

Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points and Kerwin Walton added 14 points for Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 Big 12).

L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, Roberts added 18 points and Milos Uzan had 10 points for Houston (17-4, 9-1), which had won 13 in a row and suffered its first loss at home since Jan. 22, 2023, against Temple, a 33-game streak.

Darrion Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72 with 30 seconds left in regulation. Houston’s J’Wan Roberts took a shot at the buzzer but it was blocked by Federiko Federiko.

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was ejected with 16:10 remaining in the first half with two straight technical fouls after arguing a flagrant 2 call on JT Toppin. Toppin appeared to kick Houston’s Joseph Tugler in the midsection on a jump pass.

After review, Toppin was issued a flagrant 2, and McCasland began arguing the call and had to be held back from the officials several times while he was being escorted off the court.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders improved to 4-2 in Quad 1 games and stayed in the Big 12 race, moving a game in the loss column behind Arizona and Houston.

Houston: The Cougars dropped to 3-4 in Quad 1 games. Houston had its 18-game Big 12 winning streak snapped.

Key moment

After McMillian made his free throws, Roberts was called for a travel on the other end with 1.5 seconds left. Roberts stole the inbounds, but his halfcourt heave missed.

Key stat

Texas Tech was 24 of 34 on free throws, and Houston was 18 of 27.

Up next

Houston hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday night and Texas Tech hosts Baylor the same day.

