McMahon scores 16 to lead six players in double figures, No. 11 Ohio State tops Stanford 84-59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 16 points and six rebounds leading six players in double figures scoring, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Stanford 84-59 in the Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic. McMahon, who came in averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game, missed eight of her first nine shots and wound up 5 for 15 for the unbeaten Buckeyes. Nunu Agara scored 17 points to lead Stanford.

