McMahon, Philips lift Charge to 1-0 win over Victoire, lead semifinal series 2-1

OTTAWA (AP) — Mannon McMahon broke a scoreless tie at 8:42 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 1-0 playoff victory over the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night.

McMahon won a battle along the boards to free the puck and skated to the front of the net where she put home a Gabbie Hughes rebound to give the Charge the win and the 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series.

Rookie Gwyneth Philips picked up her first playoff career shutout, stopping 26 shots.

Ottawa can punch its ticket to the PWHL championship final with a win Friday night on home ice.

Both goaltenders picked up where they left off following Sunday’s quadruple overtime game.

A minute after McMahon scored for the Charge, an open ice hit by Laura Stacey on Ottawa’s Ashton Bell was initially ruled a major but following review was reduced to a minor for illegal body checking. Hughes took a roughing penalty coming to her teammate’s defense negating the potential power play.

A hooking penalty on Brianne Jenner sent the Victoire to the power play and Philips stood tall making a couple big saves to preserve the lead.

The physicality between the two teams continued to escalate as the game progressed with both teams battling for the crucial first goal.

Ottawa had its second power play chance after Kati Tabin cross-checked Tereza Vanisova from behind late in the second but the Charge failed to generate a shot on goal.

Montreal’s Ann-Renee Desbiens, who stopped 24 shots, was the difference maker for the Victoire in the opening period. Ottawa came out firing and had five shots on goal but were unable to get anything past Desbiens.

