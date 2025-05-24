McMahon hits 2-run double, Gordon picks up 1st win as scuffling Rockies beat Yankees 3-2

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon lined a two-run double off the top of the centerfield wall, Tanner Gordon got his first major league win and the scuffling Colorado Rockies stopped a five-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the AL East-leading New York Yankees on Friday night.

In front of a sellout crowd at Coors Field, the Rockies improved to 9-42, the most losses through 51 games since 1901. Colorado, which has yet to win a series this season, is 2-9 since Warren Schaeffer replaced Bud Black as manager.

Aaron Judge hit his 17th homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth of his first regular season game at Coors Field. He finished 2 for 4 and raised his major league-leading average to .398.

Gordon (1-1), a 27-year-old right-hander who entered with a 5.68 ERA, allowed two runs and five hits in six innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

After Jake Bird threw a perfect seventh, Seth Halvorsen worked his way out of trouble in the eighth by getting Judge to hit into a double play and striking out Ben Rice. Zach Agnos pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his third save.

New York went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and its last 14 batters failed to get a hit. The Yankees had won six of their previous seven games.

Clarke Schmidt (1-2) was cruising along until the fifth and had a 2-1 lead when he allowed two-out singles by Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman. He was taken out for Tim Hill, who surrendered the two-run double to McMahon.

Some of the loudest cheers of the night were for Judge and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who delivered a strike while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Key moment

The Yankees hit into two double plays, including a nifty turn by second baseman Adael Amador in the fourth.

Key stat

The Rockies are 2-2 this season while wearing their vibrant City Connect uniforms.

Up next

Yankees lefty Max Fried (6-0, 1.29 ERA) can tie Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (7-3) for the major league lead in wins Saturday. Colorado will throw lefty Kyle Freeland (0-6, 5.68).

