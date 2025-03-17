McLaren has ominous pace, Lewis Hamilton has work to do: 5 takeaways from F1’s season-opener

Lando Norris heads to the second round of the Formula 1 season in China with a lead over champion Max Verstappen after winning a thrilling race in Australia. Among the takeaways ahead of Sunday’s race in Shanghai are that McLaren is the team to beat and that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have a lot of work to do.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.