McLaren has ominous pace, Lewis Hamilton has work to do: 5 takeaways from F1’s season-opener

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

Lando Norris heads to the second round of the Formula 1 season in China with a lead over champion Max Verstappen after winning a thrilling race in Australia. Among the takeaways ahead of Sunday’s race in Shanghai are that McLaren is the team to beat and that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have a lot of work to do.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.