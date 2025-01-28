McLaren eyes expansion into sports cars, a decision that could impact IndyCar and Formula E teams

McLaren Racing is eyeing expansion into sports car racing and it is unclear what impact that might have on its Formula E and IndyCar programs. McLaren currently fields two cars in Formula 1, two cars in Formula E and three cars in IndyCar. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tells The Associated Press he’d like to be in the World Endurance Championship in 2027 and IMSA in 2028. To make those moves happen, he has to evaluate participation in Formula E and IndyCar and see if he can make the numbers work for all the series.

