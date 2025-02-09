McKneeley scores 20, Ames adds 18 to help Virginia beat Georgia Tech 75-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneeley scored 20 points, Dai Dai Ames added 14 of his 18 in the second half and Virginia beat Georgia Tech 75-61 on Saturday.

Andrew Rohde scored 11 points with nine assists for Virginia (12-12, 5-8 ACC).

The Cavaliers have won 13 in a row against Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8), dating to a 68-64 loss on Jan. 9, 2016, and 21 of their last 23. The Yellow Jackets are 1-12 all-time on Virginia’s home court, where they have lost 11 straight.

Blake Buchanan threw down a dunk to make it 25-all with 6:46 left in the first half, Jacob Kofie followed with a three-point play 42 seconds later and Virginia led the rest of the way.

McKneeley made a layup with 8:02 left in the game that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked a 12-4 run.

Naithan George hit five 3-pointers and led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Duncan Powell added 18 points and Baye Ndongo scored 15.

Georgia Tech was coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 21 Louisville and Clemson (which finished with 182 points in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, two fewer than No. 25 Mississippi) in triple overtime.

Tony Bennett, at two-time AP national coach of the year who lead the Cavaliers to a 2019 national title, was honored at halftime. Bennett unexpectedly retired on Oct. 18.

Georgia Tech returns home to play host to Stanford on Wednesday. Virginia plays at Virginia Tech next Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.