McKibbin coy about reports linking him with move to LIV Golf

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tom McKibbin could be headed to LIV Golf just a few weeks after securing a card to play on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer was asked about a potential move to the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit and told Gold Digest Middle East: “I’m not going to make any comments this week.” The No. 110-ranked McKibbin was speaking while preparing to play in the Team Cup. It is an unofficial event to get prospective European players ready for the Ryder Cup in September. McKibbin will be playing for Britain and Ireland, captained by Justin Rose, against Continental Europe under the gaze of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

