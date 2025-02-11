McKennie’s superb strike for Juventus is US midfielder’s latest Champions League goal

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus was getting frustrated by PSV Eindhoven’s gritty defending when Weston McKennie broke the deadlock in style in their Champions League playoff. The United States midfielder hit a blistering shot into the top right corner from just inside the penalty area in the 34th minute. It sent Juventus on the way to a hard-fought 2-1 win against the resilient Dutch side. Substitute Samuel Mbangula grabbed Juve’s winner in the 82nd after veteran midfielder Ivan Perisic equalized with a slick goal early in the second half.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.