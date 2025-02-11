McKennie’s superb strike for Juventus is US midfielder’s latest Champions League goal

By The Associated Press
Juventus' Weston McKennie, foreground, celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League playoff first leg soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2025. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabio Ferrari]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus was getting frustrated by PSV Eindhoven’s gritty defending when Weston McKennie broke the deadlock in style in their Champions League playoff. The United States midfielder hit a blistering shot into the top right corner from just inside the penalty area in the 34th minute. It sent Juventus on the way to a hard-fought 2-1 win against the resilient Dutch side. Substitute Samuel Mbangula grabbed Juve’s winner in the 82nd after veteran midfielder Ivan Perisic equalized with a slick goal early in the second half.

