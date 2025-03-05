McIlroy says PGA Tour deal with Saudis isn’t close and an agreement might not be necessary

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after making a birdie on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says a PGA Tour deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf would be ideal. But he says the tour doesn’t need a deal. McIlroy points toward momentum the PGA Tour has enjoyed this year with improved TV ratings and the TGL indoor golf league. Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan twice met with President Donald Trump last month with hopes of a deal that would bring golf’s best together. At issue is Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s love for the team golf concept and how that fits into any plan for unification. Al-Rumayyan leads the Saudi sovereign wealth fund paying for LIV.

