McIlroy advises McKibbin against joining LIV Golf, saying it’s not worth the sacrifice

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has expressed his disappointment at the prospect of fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin joining LIV Golf and has warned him it is not worth the sacrifice. McIlroy has confirmed the 22-year-old McKibbin, his protégé, has received an offer from the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit and was mulling over whether to make the move. McKibbin earned a card on the PGA Tour for the first time just a few weeks ago. McIlroy says he has spoken “multiple times” with McKibbin about the possible switch and has advised him against it.

