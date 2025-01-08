McGrath dominates first run of night World Cup slalom as 2 favorites ski out

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Atle Lie McGrath has dominated the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom as two of the favorites skied out of the night race in Madonna Di Campiglio. Olympic champion Clement Noel started powerfully but made it barely 10 gates before an error threw him off balance. Norwegian skier Timon Haugan also went out after losing grip about halfway down the Canalone Miramonti course. McGrath leads Loic Meillard of Switzerland by 0.62 seconds and Croatia’s Samuel Kolega by 0.65. The Norwegian is aiming for a first victory in almost three years.

