McGlockton, Edwards score 19 each and Vanderbilt routs The Citadel 105-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton and Jason Edwards scored 19 points each and Vanderbilt rolled over The Citadel 105-53. A.J. Hoggard had 13 points, Jaylen Carey 12, and Tyler Nickel 11 for the Commodores. Vanderbilt shot 56% overall, made 12 of 23 3-point tries and hit on 17 of 21 free throws. After putting up 49 points in the first half, the Commodores scored 56 in the second. The lead reached 50 points on a dunk by Chris Manon and his next dunk made it 96-44 with about three minutes remaining. Miles Keeffe scored Vanderbilt’s last seven points on a 3-pointer and four free throws.

