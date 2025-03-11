MCG to host a night match between Australia and England to mark 150 years of test cricket

The 150th anniversary test between Australia and England will be held under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027. Cricket Australia announced the historic match will be the first day-night men’s test at the MCG. The famous stadium on the edge of downtown Melbourne hosted the first cricket test in 1877 and the centenary test between Australia and England in 1977. Australia won by a 45-run margin in both of those matches.

