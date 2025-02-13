McDavid to Crosby to MacKinnon, Canada’s power play opens the 4 Nations Face-Off with a bang

MONTREAL (AP) — Canada’s absurdly talented power play did not take long to make a difference at the 4 Nations Face-Off. With Sweden’s William Nylander in the penalty box for high-sticking, Connor McDavid got the puck to Sidney Crosby, who found Nathan MacKinnon wide-open with a no look pass for the first goal of the tournament just 12 seconds into the power play. Coach Jon Cooper put all of his top NHL regular-season and playoff MVPs and Stanley Cup champions together with a unit of McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart. This is the first time McDavid, Crosby and MacKinnon are on the same Canada team in international play.

