McDavid, Perry lead Oilers to 4-2 win over Kraken

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Oilers. who have won 11 of 14 and oved back into first place in the Pacific Division — one point ahead of idle Vegas. Calvin Pickard had 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken who led 2-1 after one period but lost for the second time in three games. Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots.

McDavid, back in the Oilers’ lineup after a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland, tied the score 2-2 at 1:57 of the second. Perry gave Edmonton the lead for good at 9:38.

Ekholm had an empty-netter with 58 seconds left to seal the win.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle’s leading scorer Jared McCann was held scoreless after totaling five points in his previous four games. McCann’s last goal that wasn’t on an empty net came way back on Dec. 22 in Colorado, 15 consecutive games without scoring on a goalie.

Oilers: Edmonton tied the score 1-1 with 5:33 remaining in the opening period as Connor Brown took a bad-angle shot from the boards that caromed off teammate Janmark in front and past Daccord. It was only Janmark’s second goal of the season — the other was an empty-netter 39 games ago — and his first point since Dec. 22.

Key moment

The Oilers went up 3-2 midway through the second as Darnell Nurse made an impressive pass from his own goal line to the opposition blue line to send Perry in all alone and the 39-year-old veteran made no mistake in netting his ninth of the season.

Key stat

Edmonton is now 11-2 all-time against the Kraken, including eight straight wins by a combined 55-33 margin.

Up Next

Kraken host Anaheim on Tuesday, and Oilers host Detroit on Thursday.

