McCutchen hits 3-run homer, Pirates get 18 hits for first time since 2023 and beat Angels 9-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates had 18 hits for the first time in two years in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night that stopped a three-game losing streak.

Bryan Reynolds and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each had three hits with two RBIs as the Pirates won the opener of a three-game series. The 18 hits were the Pirates’ most since April 19, 2023, at Colorado, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter left after four innings with lower back tightness.

Chase Shugart (1-0) pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts to win his first major league decision as the Pirates improved to 9-15.

Taylor Ward homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double for the Angels, who lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped back to .500 at 11-11.

José Soriano (2-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, one start after giving up a career-high 10 hits at Texas.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI singles from Joey Bart and Ke’Bryan Hayes. Ward hit his sixth home run in the bottom half and McCutchen hit his 321st homer in the bottom half for a 5-1 lead.

Key Moment

Falter struck out Kyren Paris to strand a runner at second base in the fourth, his final batter.

Key Stat

McCutchen’s 237th career home runs with the Pirates moved him three behind Roberto Clemente for third place, Willie Stargell leads with 475, followed by Ralph Kiner with 301.

Up Next

Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney (1-1, 2.13 ERA) starts Wednesday night against his former team, which sends RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 6.20) to the mound.

