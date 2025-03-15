Mbappé scores twice to give Real Madrid 2-1 win against Villarreal in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 comeback win at Villarreal and move three points clear atop the Spanish league. Mbappé scored in the 17th minute to cancel out Juan Foyth’s opener for the hosts before the France striker put Madrid ahead for good six minutes later. Barcelona is three points behind Madrid but has played two games less. Hansi Flick’s side visits third-placed Atletico Madrid, which is four points back, on Sunday. It also has a postponed game versus Osasuna still to be played.

