Mbappé scores twice as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas 4-1

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé continued his scoring streak with a brace as Real Madrid routed 10-man Las Palmas 4-1 to return to the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Mbappé has struggled at times in his first season with Madrid but now has scored four goals in his last four matches with the Spanish powerhouse.

Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo also scored for Madrid as it overtook Atletico Madrid to begin the second half of the league season.

Madrid is two points ahead of city rival Atletico, which on Saturday saw its record 15-game winning streak end in a 1-0 loss to Leganes. Madrid opened a seven-point lead over third-placed Barcelona, which drew 1-1 at Getafe on Saturday.

It was the second straight victory for Madrid after an embarrassing 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 12.

After Rodrygo was fouled, Mbappé converted an 18th-minute penalty kick on Sunday after the visitors had taken the lead through Fábio Silva one minute into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Díaz put Madrid ahead in the 33rd and Mbappé added his second goal in the 36th after an assist by Rodrygo.

Rodrygo scored his third goal in three matches in the 57th.

Mbappé thought he had scored a hat trick near the end of the first half but his goal was disallowed for offside. He also hit the woodwork in first-half stoppage time.

Jude Bellingham had a goal disallowed after video review in the second half.

Las Palmas, sitting in 14th place and enduring a three-game losing streak across all competitions, had Benito Ramírez sent off for a high kick in the 64th. He initially was shown a yellow card but video review determined he deserved a red card.

Defender David Alaba made his return to action after a long knee-injury layoff in the 77th. He hadn’t played since December 2023.

Madrid was without forward Vinícius Júnior because of a suspension.

Earlier Sunday, fourth-place Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at 13th-place Celta Vigo.

