Mbappé scores again as Real Madrid ends 2024 in 2nd place in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has added to his scoring streak with a beautiful goal 10 minutes into the match as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 to finish the year one point behind Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid. Mbappé opened the scoring with a superb strike from the top of the area, hitting a right-footed shot into the upper corner for his fourth goal in as many matches with Madrid in all competitions. It was Mbappé’s sixth goal in his last eight games with the Spanish club. Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz also scored in the comfortable home victory that left Madrid one point behind Atletico, which on Saturday rallied to defeat Barcelona 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.