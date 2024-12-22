Mbappé scores again as Real Madrid ends 2024 in 2nd place in Spanish league. Navas bids farewell

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has added to his scoring streak with a beautiful goal 10 minutes into the match as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 to finish the year one point behind Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid. Mbappé opened the scoring with a superb strike from the top of the area, hitting a right-footed shot into the upper corner for his fourth goal in as many matches with Madrid in all competitions. The comfortable home victory left Madrid one point behind Atletico. Sevilla and Spain great Jesús Navas was honored by Sevilla and Madrid players and fans in his last game. He is officially retiring at the end of the year.

