Mbappé scores again after hitting ‘rock bottom’ with Madrid. Navas bids farewell

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has added to his scoring streak with a superb strike in Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league to finish the year on a positive note after hitting what he called “rock bottom” in early December. Mbappé sent a right-footed shot into the upper corner 10 minutes into Sunday’s match for his fourth goal in as many games with Madrid in all competitions. He struggled early on with his new club and Mbappé said Sunday his lowest point came when he missed a penalty kick in the team’s 2-1 league loss at Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 4. Mbappé said he feels his period of adjustment with the club is finally over.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.