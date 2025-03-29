Mbappé scores 2 as Real Madrid avoids Leganes scare and Atletico stumbles again

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylián Mbappé scored twice to help Real Madrid outgun a feisty Leganes 3-2 and pull level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid fell further behind in the title race.

Mbappé’s 33 goals in all competitions since joining Madrid already equals the tally that Cristiano Ronaldo reached in his entire first season for the powerhouse in 2009-10.

“It is very special,” Mbappé said about matching Ronaldo’s mark with two months to go in this campaign. “We know what he represents for Real Madrid, and he has given me lots of advice. But, as I always say, we have to win titles.”

The match between the defending champion and a team trying to stave off relegation was billed as an easy three points for Madrid. It was anything but as Leganes showed much more bite than expected at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After Mbappé put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, Leganes stunned the home crowd by hitting right back after the restart. Left back Valentin Rosier sprinted clear on the right flank and crossed for Óscar Rodríguez, whose poorly hit shot was pushed home by Diego García.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez

The minnow from southern Madrid did it again in the 41st. This time, Rosier stole the ball from Brahim Díaz and raced down the center of the pitch before he played Rodríguez clear, who squared the ball for Dani Raba to take the lead.

Even though Leganes continued to threaten a third goal, Madrid capitalized on its chances in the second half to turn it around.

Jude Bellingham equalized when he rushed in to finish off a rebound. Mbappé made it a brace from a free kick, slicing the ball through a hole in the defensive barrier and just inside the post after a strict foul call that was protested by Leganes.

Leganes, which remained in the drop zone, complained about several decisions by the referee, including two possible penalties by Madrid that went uncalled.

Mbappé has 22 goals in La Liga, only one fewer than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona can reestablish its three-point lead when it hosts Girona on Sunday.

Atletico stumbles again

Atletico’s 1-1 draw at Espanyol left it six points behind the front-runners with nine rounds left after this weekend.

César Azpilicueta put Atletico ahead in the 38th with a spectacular volley of a clearance by an Espanyol defender that fell to him outside the area. The 35-year-old defender celebrated his first career goal in La Liga.

Espanyol pressed in the second half and Javi Puado converted a penalty to level in the 71st after Clement Lenglet pulled down Leandro Cabrera while disputing a cross in the box.

Atletico led the league in January and looked poised to have its best shot at claiming the title it has won twice under Diego Simeone’s decade in charge. But the wheels have come off in March. The slip at Espanyol followed back-to-back losses to Getafe and Barcelona, interspersed with two losses to Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn’t hide his disappointment, especially after the club spent big in the summer to put together arguably the deepest squad in Spain.

“Two more important points have gotten away from us. It is tough to understand why this is happening,” Oblak said. “We talked in January about how we needed to be consistent to compete for the title and we are not showing it. The teams behind us are closing and the teams at the top are getting away.”

Oblak said Atletico must regroup for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Barcelona because “we want to at least fight for that title.”

Simeone himself said the title will be decided “in the last five rounds.”

Espanyol, in 15th place, was undefeated in nine home games, a run which included a shock win over Real Madrid.

Atletico defender Robin Le Normand had to be substituted after knocking heads with an Espanyol player.

Griezmann passes Messi

Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann set a new record for games played by a foreigner in La Liga with 521 appearances. The French forward surpassed the 520 games played by Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Other results

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Gómez scored as Real Sociedad beat last-placed Valladolid 2-1, while Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 at Alaves.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.