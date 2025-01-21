Mbappé says change in mentality helped him to start playing better for Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé says a change in mentality is what allowed him to start playing better for Real Madrid. Mbappé has struggled in his first season with Madrid but he has been starting to meet the expectations that came with his high profile. Mbappé extended his scoring streak with a brace as Madrid routed 10-man Las Palmas 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday. He has four goals in his last four matches. He said last year after a loss to Athletic Bilbao that he had hit bottom with Madrid and it was time to change.

